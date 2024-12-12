Opinion

‘Shameful’: House GOP make anti-trans bathroom bill their first priority in new congress November 19, 2024 / 10:48

Capitol Police arrest activist accused of attacking Nancy Mace, as witnesses dispute allegation

Mace said she was “physically accosted” by a man advocating for transgender rights. Witnesses with a group affiliated with the man dispute the allegation, saying the two simply shared a handshake.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

