Capitol Police arrest activist accused of attacking Nancy Mace, as witnesses dispute allegation

A man accused of assaulting Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Capitol Hill was arrested Tuesday night, U.S. Capitol Police said.

The man was identified as James McIntyre, 33, of Illinois, NBC News reported. He is charged with assaulting a government official.

Mace, who has faced criticism for introducing a bill to ban transgender women from using the women’s restrooms at the U.S. Capitol, wrote on X that she had been “physically accosted” by a man advocating for trans rights. Capitol Police said a House member’s office had reported an incident in the Rayburn House Office Building.

“One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine,” she added.

Capitol Police did not offer any details about McIntyre to NBC News. Three witnesses with McIntyre’s foster care advocacy group told The Imprint that Mace and McIntyre merely shook hands and that he made a comment about the number of transgender youths in foster care who “need your support.”

The Washington Post later similarly reported that witnesses said the encounter was not physically aggressive. Elliott Hinkle, a foster care advocate from Wyoming, told the Post:

“What we witnessed was a handshake, a passionate shake, but it didn’t look like an assault or intended aggression,” Hinkle said of the several people he said saw the encounter. He said McIntyre told Mace: “Trans youth are also foster youth, and they need your support.”