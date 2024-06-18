Texas man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill Rep. Maxine Waters

A 61-year-old Texas man who threatened to kill Rep. Maxine Waters has been sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Brian Michael Gaherty of Houston was sentenced Monday and fined $10,000 by a federal judge. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner applied a hate crime enhancement to Gaherty’s sentence after finding that he targeted Waters, who is Black, because of her race.

At the sentencing hearing, the California Democrat told the judge that her family members live in fear because of the threats that Gaherty made against her.

“This growing effort to target people of color and women of color … has given me nightmares. I am in fear of my life,” Waters said.