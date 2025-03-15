Trump admin expels South African ambassador, escalating tensions

The United States has expelled South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool for criticizing the Trump administration, further heightening tensions between the two countries.

In a post on X Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote that Rasool was “no longer welcome in our great country,” calling him a “race-baiting politician who hates America” and President Donald Trump.

“We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA,” Rubio wrote.

The New York Times reported that the expulsion was official, citing a spokesperson for the South African president.

In his social media post, Rubio included a link to an article from the far-right website Breitbart on recent remarks Rasool gave to a research institute in Johannesburg about U.S. demographics moving away from a white majority (Rasool’s commentary begins at the 1:23 mark in the linked video). The article characterized Rasool’s comments as a claim that Trump is leading a “global white supremacist movement.”

