Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

The detention of Mahmoud Khalil is a flagrant assault on free speech March 15, 2025 / 06:43

Facing deportation, Mahmoud Khalil calls out Trump and Biden, as well as Columbia’s leaders

Khalil said he was targeted for his pro-Palestinian activism and as part of the Trump administration’s “broader strategy to suppress dissent.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post