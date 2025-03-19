Facing deportation, Mahmoud Khalil calls out Trump and Biden, as well as Columbia’s leaders

Mahmoud Khalil, the Palestinian activist who has been in federal detention since his arrest in New York City on March 10, said he was targeted for his activism — and as part of the Trump administration’s “broader strategy to suppress dissent.”

In a letter dictated to progressive magazine In These Times from a Louisiana detention center where he is being held, Khalil said his arrest “was a direct consequence of exercising my right to free speech as I advocated for a free Palestine and an end to the genocide in Gaza, which resumed in full force Monday night.”

The end of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, he said, has brought about all-too-familiar scenes of suffering in Gaza.

“It is our moral imperative to persist in the struggle for their complete freedom,” Khalil said, adding that he saw parallels between his circumstance and that of Palestinians held in administrative detention by Israel.

A legal U.S. permanent resident and Columbia University graduate student, Khalil was arrested by federal immigration officers at his apartment building in New York. Video of his arrest, which was filmed by his wife — who is eight months pregnant — and released by the American Civil Liberties Union, shows plainclothes officers with badges handcuffing Khalil and placing him in a car before driving away without answering questions from his wife about their names or which agency they represented.

Play

Khalil’s arrest has alarmed civil rights advocates and sparked protests across the country. The Trump administration has claimed without evidence that Khalil and other Columbia protesters have supported Hamas and warned that more such arrests are imminent.

“This is not about free speech,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last Wednesday in comments to the press.