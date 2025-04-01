Federal prosecutors will seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione, AG Bondi says

The Justice Department will seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Tuesday.

Calling the fatal shooting of Thompson on Dec. 4 “an act of political violence,” Bondi said in a statement that she has directed acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky to pursue the death penalty for Mangione, 26, “as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

Mangione has yet to be indicted on federal charges, as federal prosecutors are allowing state prosecutors in New York to pursue their case first. If convicted on the New York charges, he could receive life in prison without parole.

He also faces state charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested days after the killing. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Mangione’s lawyer did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment about Bondi’s directive.

The Trump administration has been a huge proponent of the death penalty. On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order for the U.S. attorney general to pursue the death penalty “where possible,” and to encourage state prosecutors to do the same.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.