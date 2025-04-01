Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

DOJ directs prosecutors to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione April 1, 2025 / 02:12

Federal prosecutors will seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione, AG Bondi says

Mangione, 26, is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post