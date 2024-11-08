Opinion

Why this Latino Harris voter says he’s ‘happy’ Trump won

“I’m kind of like, more happy than upset,” Mario Alvarez said. “Because Donald Trump is going to help the country with the economy.”

Nov. 8, 2024, 4:36 PM EST

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

