At least 3 killed, 15 injured in late-night shooting at a New Mexico park

At least three people were killed and 15 others injured in a shooting in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Friday night, police said.

Two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy were killed, the Las Cruces Police Department said in a news release on Saturday. Those wounded in the shooting range from 16 to 36 years old.

The shooting occurred at around 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Young Park, police said. Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story said at a news conference Saturday that the shooting resulted from a fight between two groups at an unsanctioned car show that “escalated to gunfire.”

“We know that there is some type of of ill will between these groups prior to last night, so they had some issues before and it escalated last night,” he said.