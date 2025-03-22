Opinion

Three killed, over a dozen injured in New Mexico park shooting March 22, 2025 / 01:45

At least 3 killed, 15 injured in late-night shooting at a New Mexico park

Two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy was killed, the Las Cruces Police Department said.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

