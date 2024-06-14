Princess Kate announces first appearance at public event in months

Kate, the Princess of Wales, will attend King Charles III’s birthday parade Saturday, her first appearance at a public event in months.

In a statement Friday, she said that she is still undergoing chemotherapy for her cancer and that she will continue treatment for a few more months. She said she is “making good progress,” but “there are good and bad days.”

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she said. “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Charles was born on Nov. 14, but the monarch’s birthday is traditionally celebrated in the summer because of the weather. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Charles is “delighted” that Kate will attend his parade.