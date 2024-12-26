Harris urges supporters to ‘stay in the fight,’ as her political future remains uncertain

This is an adapted excerpt from the Dec. 17 episode of “Deadline: White House.”

During Vice President Kamala Harris’ first speech since her election loss to President-elect Donald Trump, she urged the crowd of young community leaders in Maryland to“stay in the fight.”

“Many people have come up to me, telling me they feel tired, maybe even resigned, folks who said to me that they’re not sure whether they have the strength, much less the desire, to stay in the fight,” Harris said. “We must stay in the fight. Every one of us.”

Harris is urging us all to quit wallowing in our sorrow about what happened and get busy.

I’ll be honest, these last few weeks have been hard. I share the same emotions as many Americans, disappointment and sometimes anger and depression over where we find ourselves. After the election, I think everyone just kind of wanted to turn off for a while. It was all just too much.

But that’s why what Harris said during that speech is so important. She’s urging us all to quit wallowing in our sorrow about what happened and get busy. I was glad to see such a strong and capable leader out there, not wagging her finger, but coming close and saying to everyone, “Hey, come on, folks. We’ve got stuff to fight for.”