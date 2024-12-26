Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Harris tells young leaders to ‘stay in the fight’ ahead of Trump’s second term December 17, 2024 / 02:32

Harris urges supporters to ‘stay in the fight,’ as her political future remains uncertain

The vice president has plenty of options in front of her, and she deserves time to explore all of them.

By  Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, was the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Missouri. She is currently an MSNBC and NBC News political analyst.

Latest Post