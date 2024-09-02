Kamala Harris drives Democrats’ enthusiasm up as Donald Trump drags the GOP down

This is an adapted excerpt from the Aug. 29 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

November’s election is quickly approaching and, while the head-to-head polls between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump still show a very close race, there’s at least one metric where the Democrats appear to now be ahead: enthusiasm.

According to a new Gallup poll, 78% of Democrats say they are more enthusiastic than usual to vote in this year’s election. Only 64% of Republicans say the same.

There are a lot of reasons for this enthusiasm gap, but I think one of the biggest factors is pretty simple: the 78-year-old Trump is running a very low-energy campaign. The candidate himself effectively disappeared off the campaign trail for much of this month, opting to send his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, to campaign on his behalf instead and … it’s not going great.

On Thursday, Vance was greeted with boos as he took the stage at a firefighters union event in Boston. “Sounds like we got some fans and some haters. That’s OK,” he told the crowd. That came just days after another awkward encounter — this time involving Vance weirding out a doughnut store employee in Georgia — made headlines.

Perhaps Trump felt the need to bail out his running mate because he actually held two swing-state events on Thursday — a packed schedule for a 78-year-old. Although, the former president was an hour late to his scheduled event in Michigan.

Trump has been doing the bulk of his campaigning from safe spaces, like a softball interview with Dr. Phil, in which he said if Jesus counted the votes in California, he would win the state, and, of course, social media.