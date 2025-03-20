Some MAGA influencers boost Nazism as the administration claims to target antisemitism

The Trump administration is waging an authoritarian assault on civil rights as it targets universities — institutions often reviled by right-wingers — and tries to deport an activist who’s a legal permanent resident of the United States, all under the guise of thwarting antisemitism.

Meanwhile, some of the most prominent influencers in the conservative movement are praising Nazi apologists and defending Adolf Hitler.

An aptly named blog that closely tracks far-right extremism, AngryWhiteMen.org, published a detailed report on MAGA-aligned podcaster Joe Rogan’s recent praise for a Nazi apologist named Daryl Cooper, who faced fierce condemnation last year for defending Nazi Germany in a podcast interview with Tucker Carlson. On the podcast, Rogan promoted a variation of the racist and antisemitic “replacement theory” while discussing immigration and defended Cooper from allegations of Nazi apologism, saying his work is “very valuable to me, and it’s very valuable to human beings that want to hear this nuanced, comprehensive perspective on these conflicts.”