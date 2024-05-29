Opinion

Jenna Ellis pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case October 24, 2023 / 04:38

Another Trump attorney has her law license suspended over alleged 2020 election subversion

Jenna Ellis joins the ranks of Trump attorneys who have faced professional consequences for their involvement in alleged 2020 election fraud schemes.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

