Another Trump attorney has her law license suspended over alleged 2020 election subversion

Jenna Ellis, a former Trump lawyer who pleaded guilty to charges in the Georgia election interference case, has been barred from practicing law in Colorado for the next three years.

A Colorado judge on Tuesday approved a deal between Ellis and the state’s Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel for the suspension of her law license. (Ellis, a Colorado native, was admitted to the state bar in 2011 and had occasionally practiced there.) She initially faced the possibility of disbarment, but the state agency noted in the stipulation that Ellis had recognized the harm she caused and expressed remorse for her actions, and that she acted “as an accessory, not as a principal” in the efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

In a letter written as part of the agreement, Ellis said that she “genuinely believed that the election challenges were made in good faith” but that she was “overly zealous” in accepting claims of election fraud.

Play

“Had I done my duty in investigating these alleged facts before promoting them as the truth, I do not believe I would be here,” Ellis added. “I turned a blind eye to the possibility that senior lawyers for the Trump Campaign were embracing claims they knew or should have known were false. I just went along with it. I was wrong.”

Ellis was one of 19 co-defendants, including former President Donald Trump, indicted in the Georgia election interference case. (Trump has pleaded not guilty.) In October, Ellis pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting false statements and writings.

She now joins the ranks of other former Trump lawyers who have faced professional consequences for their involvement in the various 2020 election fraud schemes. Included on that list is John Eastman, whose law license has been suspended as he fights disbarment in California, and Rudy Giuliani, whose New York law license was suspended in 2021 and who now faces potential disbarment in Washington, D.C.