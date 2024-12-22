Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘This is genocide’: Amnesty International accuses Israel of Gaza genocide December 5, 2024 / 08:09

New report accuses the Israeli military of indiscriminately killing civilians in Gaza

Active-duty soldiers, career officers and reservists tell the Israeli newspaper Haaretz about an alleged "kill zone" in the middle of Gaza.

By  Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Latest Post