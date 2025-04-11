Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Denmark foreign minister rebukes ‘tone’ of Vance’s Greenland remarks March 29, 2025 / 01:10

Pentagon fires Greenland base commander for refuting JD Vance’s remarks

A Pentagon spokesperson suggested that Col. Susannah Meyers “undermined” Vance when she praised the unity of the base’s multinational staff in an email.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post