Pentagon fires Greenland base commander for refuting JD Vance’s remarks

The Pentagon has fired the commander of its base in Pituffik, Greenland, after she refuted remarks that Vice President JD Vance made during his contentious visit to the semi-autonomous Danish territory last month.

On March 31, three days after Vance’s visit, Col. Susannah Meyers wrote an email to the multinational staff at the Pittufik Space Base in which she struck a far more unified tone than the vice president did in his speech.

“I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base,” Meyers wrote in her email, which was first reported by Military.com.

“I commit that for as long as I am lucky enough to lead this base, all of our flags will fly proudly — together,” she added. (Under a 1951 defense agreement with Denmark, when the installation was known as Thule Air Base, the flags of the United States, Greenland and Denmark are required to be flown on the base.)

