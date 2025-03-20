Opinion

Mahmoud Khalil’s lawyer: his arrest is ‘test case’ for how far Trump will go to repress enemies March 15, 2025 / 10:10

Trump is trying to deport a Georgetown University grad student, alleging ties to Hamas

Badar Khan Suri’s lawyer said the government has offered no details or evidence to support its allegations his client committed a crime.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

