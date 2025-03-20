Trump is trying to deport a Georgetown University grad student, alleging ties to Hamas

UPDATE (March 20, 2025, 5:14 p.m. ET): A federal judge in the Eastern District of Virginia ruled Thursday that Badar Khan Suri “shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the Court issues a contrary order.”

Federal immigration authorities are seeking to deport a Georgetown University graduate student from India, accusing him of spreading Hamas propaganda online and of harboring ties to the U.S.-designated terror group.

Badar Khan Suri, who is in the U.S. on a student visa, was arrested Monday night outside his home in Arlington, Virginia, by agents who said they were with the Department of Homeland Security, his lawyer Hassan Ahmad told NBC News.

Ahmad has filed a habeas petition on Suri’s behalf seeking his release from a Louisiana detention facility, where he is currently being held.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for DHS, claimed in a post on X that Suri was “spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media,” and that he “has close connections to a known or suspected terrorist, who is a senior advisor to Hamas.”

The department has not presented details about its allegations against Suri or evidence that he committed any crime, his lawyer said in the petition. Suri has not been charged and has no criminal record, according to Ahmad.

Georgetown has said that it is not aware of any illegal activity on Suri’s part and that it has not been informed of a reason for his detention.