Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

President Biden ‘completely ruling out’ exiting presidential race after ABC News interview July 5, 2024 / 04:07

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos says he regrets Biden comment to passerby

The comment was a remarkable slipup from the veteran journalist, who just days ago sat down for a high-stakes interview with Biden.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post