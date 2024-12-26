Gaza officials say 5 journalists killed in Israeli strike as death toll of media workers climbs

Five journalists were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza on Thursday, according to the news outlet that employed them and local officials. It’s the latest report of slain journalists in the besieged enclave as life-threatening conditions in the area continue to hamper wartime reporting efforts.

The media office of Gaza’s Hamas-run government said the journalists worked at Al Quds Today TV, a local news channel, The New York Times reported. Al Quds Today is affiliated with the Islamic Jihad, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), though it’s unclear whether the journalists subscribed to such ideology and were members of the jihadist group.

Al Quds Today named the five men and attached photos of them in a post on social media that show some of them wearing “Press” vests. Quds News Network also posted a photo on X of what it reported was the vehicle targeted in the airstrike. The white vehicle pictured was marked with the word “PRESS” in red.

The Israeli military disputed claims that the men were journalists, saying it “conducted a precise strike on a vehicle with an Islamic Jihad terrorist cell inside in the area of Nuseirat.” According to The Washington Post, the Israeli Defense Forces did not publicly provide evidence for its allegations and cited intelligence from “multiple sources” that allegedly indicated the men belonged to the Islamic Jihad group.