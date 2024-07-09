At least 186,000 deaths in Gaza could result from Israel-Hamas war, researchers estimate

More than 186,000 deaths in Gaza could result from the Israel-Hamas war, according to an analysis published by The Lancet medical journal.

The analysis, which was published in The Lancet’s correspondence section, was not peer-reviewed, but it underscores the difficulty of accurately documenting the conflict’s death toll. The official Gaza toll since Oct. 7 is at least 38,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The researchers pointed to the number of eventual indirect deaths in recent conflicts, which ranged from three to 15 times the number of direct deaths.

“Even if the conflict ends immediately, there will continue to be many indirect deaths in the coming months and years from causes such as reproductive, communicable, and non-communicable diseases,” they wrote.