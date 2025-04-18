Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Suspect in Florida State University shooting is son of sheriff’s deputy April 18, 2025 / 09:00

The Florida State University shooting suspect held white supremacist views, peers said

The 20-year-old suspect is the stepson of a local deputy sheriff and had participated in training programs with the sheriff's office, authorities said.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post