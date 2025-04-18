The Florida State University shooting suspect held white supremacist views, peers said

The suspect in the Florida State University shooting on Thursday is the stepson of a local sheriff’s deputy, according to law enforcement officials, and some of his classmates said he had espoused white supremacist and far-right views.

Authorities said Phoenix Ikner, 20, opened fire near the student union on the Tallahassee campus, killing two people and injuring six others, and was believed to be a current student at FSU. He used a handgun that belongs to his stepmother, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said Thursday.

The suspect, McNeil said, was “steeped in the Leon County Sheriff’s Office family, engaged in a number of training programs that we have, so it’s not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons.” He was also a longtime member of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office youth advisory council, McNeil said.

Ikner was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said Thursday night. Authorities have not announced a motive in the shooting.

Some of Ikner’s classmates said he harbored white supremacist views. FSU senior Reid Seybold, the former president of a political discussion group at Tallahassee State College, where the suspect initially enrolled, told NBC News that Ikner had repeated “so much white supremacist rhetoric and far-right rhetoric” and was told not to return to the group because of his views.

FSU junior Lucas Luzietti, who said he shared a government class with Ikner at Tallahassee State College, told NBC News that the suspect had made racist comments and denied the results of the 2020 presidential election.