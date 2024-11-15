Florida sues FEMA after official told hurricane relief team to skip homes with Trump signs

Florida’s attorney general sued the Federal Emergency Management Agency this week after a former supervisor with the agency instructed FEMA workers to avoid homes with Donald Trump campaign signs during recent hurricane relief efforts.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by state Attorney General Ashley Moody, names FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell and former FEMA supervisor Marn’i Washington as defendants.

“While the facts will continue to come out over the weeks and months, it is already clear that Defendant Washington conspired with senior FEMA officials, as well as those carrying out her orders, to violate the civil rights of Florida citizens,” Moody alleged in the complaint.

The Daily Wire first reported last week that a FEMA employee had directed relief workers to pass over houses with yard signs supporting Trump. The next day, Criswell announced that the employee had been fired for doing so, calling it “a clear violation of FEMA’s core values and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation.”

The employee, Washington, later told The Washington Examiner that she was merely following protocol in directing FEMA workers to avoid potentially hostile political encounters, which happened to have taken place at houses with Trump signs in the past.