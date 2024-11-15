Opinion

FL & NC Dems on Trump’s lies about Hurricane relief: ‘Our people are hurting’ October 12, 2024 / 09:08

Florida sues FEMA after official told hurricane relief team to skip homes with Trump signs

The official, who has since been fired, said she was merely following protocol to avoid potentially hostile encounters.

Nov. 15, 2024, 4:23 PM EST

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

