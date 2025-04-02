Republican Jimmy Patronis wins election for Matt Gaetz’s vacated House seat in Florida

Republican James Patronis has won the special election for Florida’s 1st Congressional District in a race brought about when Rep. Matt Gaetz resigned from Congress, NBC News projects. (Gaetz had been picked to serve as President Donald Trump’s attorney general before he pulled his name out of consideration in November.)

As Florida’s chief financial officer, Patronis once promoted the idea that taxpayers should pay for Trump’s legal defenses in his four criminal cases. Patronis entered the race with a heavy advantage, running in a district that Trump won by 37 points in 2024. But like the special election for Florida’s 6th Congressional District, also on Tuesday, the race was seen as a bellwether for the persistence of Trump’s support (or lack thereof) among conservatives as the president wages war on federal programs and defunds government services on which many Americans rely.

Patronis defeated Democrat Gay Valimont, a gun violence activist who lost to Gaetz in November.