Judge blocks Trump EPA from freezing clean energy funds

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan — no stranger to court cases involving Donald Trump — blocked the Environmental Protection Agency’s effort to withhold $20 billion in funds for clean energy programs for nonprofit groups. The money is part of the Inflation Reduction Act’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which was created to finance projects to promote energy independence and lower energy costs.

The EPA and FBI had ordered Citibank, which is holding the funds, to freeze the grants and claimed various recipient organizations were under active criminal investigation — but offered Chutkan no evidence that any of those organizations had engaged in anything untoward. Those unsubstantiated allegations of wrongdoing, for the record, stem from a video released by far-right content platform Project Veritas.

Chutkan blocked the Trump administration from using Citibank to deny, obstruct, delay or otherwise limit access to that money. Her order also requires the funds to be unfrozen by Thursday at 2 p.m. and distributed to the various organizations, according to CNN.