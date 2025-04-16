Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Zeldin and EPA doing ‘opposite’ of protecting Americans from environmental threats with rollbacks March 17, 2025 / 05:38

Judge blocks Trump EPA from freezing clean energy funds

Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected the administration’s claim that organizations receiving clean energy funds engaged in malfeasance.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post