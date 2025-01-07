It’s not time for Dems to tune out. It’s time for them to follow Harris’ lead and fight.

This is an adapted excerpt from the Jan. 6 episode of “Deadline: White House.”

Monday was a bittersweet day. Vice President Kamala Harris officially certified the results of the 2024 election, declaring President-elect Donald Trump the winner of the Electoral College. Candidly, I’m bitter.

I’m bitter that a higher political price wasn’t paid for what Trump did four years ago on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. It’s clear that something is broken in our political and legal system and we need to acknowledge that.

But the other thing we must keep front of mind is that Trump won with less than 50% of the popular vote in November. Despite what the president-elect may want you to believe, this is an evenly divided country. We should also keep in mind that a chunk of those folks who voted for Trump seemed to ignore everything except the fact that they don’t like the status quo.

The anti-incumbency sentiment was real. It’s real all over the world. We’re seeing a hangover from Covid and the inflation and the pain it brought. People around the world feel like things are out of control and because of that, they don’t want the status quo. They didn’t want to vote for somebody who was even close to an incumbent. However, that doesn’t mean they bought into everything Trump represents.