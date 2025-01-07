Opinion

‘A sacred obligation’: VP Harris on certifying results of 2024 election January 6, 2025 / 01:49

It’s not time for Dems to tune out. It’s time for them to follow Harris’ lead and fight.

The people in this country have to decide that they don’t quit fighting just because Trump will be back in the White House.

By  Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, was the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Missouri. She is currently an MSNBC and NBC News political analyst.

