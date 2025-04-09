Opinion

‘Very shocking… my kids are hurt’: Wife of man wrongfully deported by Trump speaks out April 9, 2025 / 06:14

State Dept. gives El Salvador a massive upgrade as it disappears U.S. immigrants

The Trump administration lowered a travel advisory for El Salvador, as its leader holds hundreds of U.S. immigrants in a brutal prison.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

