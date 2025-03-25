A (nearly) complete list of Trump’s actions in his ninth week in office

President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on lawyers and judges in his ninth week in office.

Though Trump has long criticized judges, he’s now calling for impeaching ones who rule against him as well as sanctioning lawyers who work on cases he dislikes.

Here’s a mostly complete look at what else the Trump administration has done over the last seven days:

• Directed the attorney general and homeland security secretary to sanction firms who file lawsuits the administration dislikes.

• Called for the impeachment of a judge who ordered a temporary halt to the use of a 1798 law for deportations.

• Signed an executive order seeking to dismantle the Department of Education while flanked by children sitting at school desks.

• Was rebuked by the chief justice of the Supreme Court in a rare statement that said impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreeing with a judge’s decision.

• Accidentally added a journalist to a group chat of top officials on Signal discussing war plans in Yemen.

• Used police and security to enter the U.S. Institute of Peace as part of a DOGE effort to take control of the nonprofit and gut it.

• Fired the two Democratic commissioners on the Federal Trade Commission in what appears to be a violation of a 1935 Supreme Court decision.

• Ended Secret Service protection for former President Joe Biden’s two adult children, Hunter and Ashley.

• Appointed retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, to an oversight board for West Point.

• Began planning tariffs on trillions of dollars in imports, according to a Washington Post article citing unnamed sources.

• Removed a ban on “segregated facilities” in federal contracts that dates back to 1965.

• Announced that Boeing had won a contract for a new fighter jet to be named the F-47, after Trump.

• Announced a new requirement that Americans applying for Social Security verify their identity online or in person.

• Threatened to shut down Social Security systems over a judge’s order barring DOGE access, then backed down.

• Released tens of thousands of pages of government documents on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

• Included the Social Security numbers of hundreds of living people in the JFK documents released.

• Planned to send second lady Usha Vance and a national security adviser to Greenland, whose prime minister called the visit “aggressive.”

• Attempted to recruit corporate sponsors for the 147-year-old Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn.

• Said in an interview with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that only “fraudsters” would complain about a missing Social Security check.

• Said, in another interview with Lutnick, that people should “buy Tesla” and that “it’ll never be this cheap again.”

• Suggested that Tesla vandals should be labeled as terrorists and sent to prison in El Salvador.

• Demanded that the governor of Colorado take down a painting of Trump that he said was poorly done.

Subscribe to Trump’s First 100 Days newsletter for weekly updates on and expert insight into the key issues and figures defining his second term.