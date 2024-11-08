Why data points on the economy aren’t telling the full story

This is an adapted excerpt from the Nov. 7 episode of “Deadline: White House.”

In the aftermath of the election, there’s been a lot of talk about how anger over the U.S. economy helped fuel Donald Trump’s win. According to the NBC News Exit Poll, 46% of Americans said their family’s financial situation was worse today than it was four years ago.

That number may come as a shock to people looking at the overall state of the U.S. economy. Under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, we’ve seen significant job growth, wage increases and unemployment rates at historic lows.

But for Americans just trying to make it through their daily lives, those data points don’t tell the whole story. The fact of the matter is we came out of the darkest hole, the Covid pandemic, and then we experienced the biggest inflation spike that most of us have seen in our lifetime. That takes a toll on people.

But for Americans just trying to make it through their daily lives, those data points don’t tell the whole story.