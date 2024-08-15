Down-ballot Republicans will suffer under Donald Trump — and it’s their own fault

This is an adapted excerpt from the Aug. 14 episode of “The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle.”

Since Vice President Kamala Harris entered the presidential race, down-ballot Republicans appear to be getting nervous. Republicans are desperately trying to get former President Donald Trump to stay on message and focus on substance instead of attacking Harris for her crowd size and racial identity.

The last time I was a down-ballot Republican, I was on the ballot with Trump in 2016. So let me tell you how hard this upcoming election will be for them.