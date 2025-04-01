Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘This man needs to be returned’: ‘Error’ sent Maryland man to El Salvador prison April 1, 2025 / 08:39

ICE admits to deporting a Maryland father to El Salvador due to an ‘administrative error’

Federal prosecutors argued that U.S. courts have no jurisdiction to order the man’s release because he is no longer in U.S. custody.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post