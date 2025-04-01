ICE admits to deporting a Maryland father to El Salvador due to an ‘administrative error’

UPDATE (April 4, 2025, 3:12 p.m. ET): On Friday, a U.S. District Court judge ordered the federal government to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador to the United States by the end of April 7.

The federal government has admitted that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported a Maryland man to El Salvador due to an “administrative error,” and argued to a judge that there is little that U.S. courts can do to seek his release because he is no longer in U.S. custody.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident with legal status, was arrested on March 12 when ICE officers pulled him over with his 5-year-old son, who is autistic and intellectually disabled, in the back seat, his lawyers said in a court filing last week.

During his arrest, ICE officers told Abrego Garcia that his “status has changed,” his lawyers said in the filing. The officers told him to call his wife to pick up their son, and his wife was given no explanation “as to why her husband was detained, where he was going, or what was happening,” the filing reads. His lawyers say Abrego Garcia appeared to have been moved to “various different locations across the country” from the day of his arrest until March 15, when he was deported.

According to his lawyers, Abrego Garcia fled El Salvador for the U.S. in 2011 due to gang violence. In 2019, he was granted a “withholding of removal” order that protected him from being returned to his home country after an immigration judge determined that he would likely be persecuted by gangs there. During those proceedings, his lawyers say, ICE accused him of being part of the MS-13 gang on the basis of a police department report that noted his Chicago Bulls hat and hoodie and cited an unidentified informant who linked Abrego Garcia to an MS-13 division that operates in a state he has never lived in.

Abrego Garcia’s lawyers argue that he “is not a member of or has no affiliation with Tren de Aragua, MS-13, or any other criminal or street gang. Although he has been accused of general ‘gang affiliation,’ the U.S. government has never produced an iota of evidence to support this unfounded accusation.”

In a court filing Monday, the Justice Department pointed to the allegation of gang affiliation in Abrego Garcia’s 2019 immigration proceedings but conceded that he was deported despite the protective order “because of an administrative error.” Federal prosecutors also asked the judge to deny the motion to order Abrego Garcia’s release, arguing that the court has no jurisdiction because he is no longer in U.S. custody and it cannot compel the Salvadoran government to release him.