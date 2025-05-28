Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

BREAKING: Rep. McIver released on her own recognizance after court hearing May 21, 2025 / 01:33

State and local Dems form a firewall against Trump DOJ’s intimidation tactics

Nearly 200 Democrats in state and local government positions signed a statement vowing to resist the Trump Justice Department's political targeting.

May. 28, 2025, 1:31 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post