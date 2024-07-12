Democrats’ infighting over Biden becomes fuel for right-wing conspiracy theories

The tumult within the Democratic Party over President Joe Biden’s fitness for office and ability to win in November has become rich fodder for right-wing conspiracy theories.

One running theory, as The New York Times reported Friday, is that Biden’s poor debate performance was somehow the result of a sly maneuver by Democratic Party elites to push him off the ticket:

Details about the conspiracy theory surrounding Mr. Biden vary depends on who is telling it. But the broad strokes are usually the same: that Democratic Party elites have been scheming to replace Mr. Biden with another preferred candidate. Sabotaging Mr. Biden with a bad debate performance would give those elites a chance to anoint a replacement, the theory goes. The last-minute change would bypass the protracted primary process that can sometimes embarrass or tarnish candidates, allowing them to undermine Democratic primary voters in the process. They would also short-circuit the Republican counteroffensive.

The theory aligns with an unfounded claim that has long circulated among the right and has even been promoted by some prominent Republican lawmakers — that the party has secretly wanted to replace Biden on the top of the ticket with another Democrat, such as former first lady Michelle Obama.