Schumer’s shutdown cave shows it’s time for Democrats to throw out the old playbook

This is an adapted excerpt from the March 17 episode of “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

In 2019, Sen. Chuck Schumer held a news conference on a very pressing issue: research into honeybees. The senator spoke in front of honeybee hives at a local farm in New York and talked about the worrying decline of active hives in recent decades.

Now, that may seem like a little thing, but as a senator for the past quarter century, Schumer’s been all about effectively magnifying the little things, whether that was holding news conferences to stop robocalls to seniors or to deregulate canned wine. There was also the time he warned of the dangers of tasty-looking Tide detergent pods — years before teens launched a viral challenge to eat them.

My point is, Schumer was an absolute master at drawing attention to issues big and small. He was known as the man who invented the Sunday presser, and he showed how to dominate the Monday headlines. He also knew how to get things done in Washington. In more than two decades of service in the Senate, including nine years as the Democratic leader, he has helped pass — and protect — Obamacare, as well as background checks on gun sales. He shepherded all of former President Joe Biden’s major bills, and he raised millions for Democratic candidates and causes in four years as majority leader.

However, when the once-notoriously aggressive senator was asked by The New York Times last weekend about whether Democrats’ current media strategy was inauthentic and outdated, one part of his answer told you everything you needed to know about the Schumer of today. “We had, like, 60 influencers at the State of the Union,” Schumer said. “And they went on all the social media and, according to the people who tell me, because I get all these reports, it had millions and millions of views.”

Repeatedly saying “the social media” is, of course, its own dead giveaway, and “I get all these reports” about information that’s readily available to anyone on any of these platforms is the other.

When Schumer was asked why he was the right person to lead Democrats right now, his answer was basically that he had done it before. Michael Jordan was also the best basketball player of all time but would he be starting for the Chicago Bulls this week?