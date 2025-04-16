Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Uncertainty and fear’ as Trump moves to put new tariffs on semiconductors and drugs April 15, 2025 / 08:17

California sues Trump administration over its tariffs

Trump’s tariff plan poses an especially large threat to its economy, the fifth-largest in the world.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post