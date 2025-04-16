California sues Trump administration over its tariffs

California is suing the Trump administration over its tariffs, accusing President Donald Trump of overstepping his authority in upending the global trade order and causing “immediate and irreparable harm” to California’s economy.

The lawsuit, announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday morning, challenges Trump’s authority to impose sweeping tariffs on U.S. trade partners. It is set to be filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Wednesday.

The lawsuit will argue that Trump’s use of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act to enact tariffs — which allowed him to skip over certain procedures — is “unlawful and unprecedented.” His tariffs are creating “immediate and irreparable harm to California, the largest economy, manufacturing, and agriculture state in the nation,” Newsom’s office said.