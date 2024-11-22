Sen. Bob Casey concedes to Republican Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania’s Senate race

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey has conceded to Republican Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate election after a close race triggered an automatic recount.

Final race results are expected to be released next Wednesday, NBC News reported. McCormick would expand Republicans’ Senate majority next term to 53 seats, helping pave the way for incoming President Donald Trump to get his agenda passed.

“I just called Dave McCormick to congratulate him on his election to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate,” Casey said in a video posted to X. “As the first count of ballot is completed, Pennsylvanians can move forward with the knowledge that their voices were heard, whether their vote was the first to be counted, or the last.”

McCormick graduated from West Point in 1987 and served with the 82nd Airborne during the Gulf War. He worked at McKinsey & Co. and a software startup before entering the George W. Bush administration, where he was an undersecretary in both the Commerce and Treasury departments. McCormick then joined hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates as its president, later becoming CEO. In 2019, he married Dina Powell, a financial executive and former deputy national security adviser to Trump.

McCormick made his first run for the Senate in January 2022, entering a crowded Republican primary that included celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.

At the urging of Pennsylvania Republicans, McCormick made his first run for the Senate in January 2022, entering a crowded Republican primary that included celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz. McCormick and Oz quickly emerged as the top contenders, with both vying for Trump’s endorsement. The former president went with Oz and dismissed McCormick as a “liberal Wall Street Republican.” Oz won the primary by less than 1,000 ballots, with both candidates receiving roughly 31% of the vote.

After Trump’s opposition likely doomed his last run, McCormick has kept the former president close this year and attacked Casey as a rubber-stamp vote for Democrats. Trump endorsed McCormick early, and now Republicans will be able to add his vote to their Senate caucus.