‘I wish they would both drop out’: Black women discuss the 2024 election July 3, 2024 / 10:53

What Black women really think about calls for Kamala Harris to replace Joe Biden

Black voters are backing Biden, but much of the outrage over Harris potentially topping the ballot is misguided — at best.

By  Symone D. Sanders Townsend  and  Allison Detzel

Symone D. Sanders Townsend

Symone D. Sanders Townsend is an author and a co-host of "The Weeknight."

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

