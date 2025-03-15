Trump’s anti-diversity push comes for Arlington Cemetery’s rich, diverse history

Arlington National Cemetery has purged its website of pages about notable Black, Hispanic and women veterans, as well as information about the Civil War and Black history, as the Trump administration’s ongoing effort to remove references to “diversity and inclusion” on government webpages.

Among the pages that have disappeared from the cemetery’s website include links on the graves of prominent minority veterans, as well as educational pages on the Civil War, African American history and women’s history. Some of the information has been removed outright, while others were placed under categories that do not mention race or gender.

An archived version of the website’s educational page on African American history at the cemetery, for example, features a range of learning materials on the Civil Rights Movement and Black war heroes. That information no longer appears on the page.

An unnamed cemetery spokesperson told The Washington Post that links to webpages listing “Notable Graves” of Black, Hispanic and female veterans were taken down, and that the cemetery is working to make sure that content on its website complies with the administration’s policies.

First reported by Civil War historian Kevin M. Levin and the military news publication Task & Purpose, the change follows Trump’s assault on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across the federal government.