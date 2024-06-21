3 killed, 10 injured in shooting at a grocery store in Arkansas

At least three people were killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Arkansas on Friday, according to authorities.

The suspect was shot by police and is in custody with non-life-threatening injuries, said Mike Hagar, director of the Arkansas State Police and secretary of the state’s Department of Public Safety. Two of those wounded are law enforcement officers, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Speaking at an afternoon news conference, Hagar said that some of the shooting victims are in “extremely critical” condition.

The shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store took place at around 11:30 a.m. CT in Fordyce, a small city 70 miles south of Little Rock.

Officials did not release the name of the suspect. Hagar said it was too early to determine the shooter’s motive.