Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Arkansas grocery store June 21, 2024 / 02:10

3 killed, 10 injured in shooting at a grocery store in Arkansas

Officials say the suspect in the attack at a Mad Butcher store was shot by police and is in custody with non-life-threatening injuries.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post