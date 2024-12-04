California Democrat projected to flip seat in final House race, cementing GOP’s tiny majority

Democrat Adam Gray has been projected as the winner of California’s 13th Congressional District in the last U.S. House race to be called in the 2024 election. It is a crucial win for Democrats that reduces the GOP’s House majority to a mere five seats.
The NBC News Decision Desk projected Gray’s win early Wednesday. Gray defeated his Republican opponent, Rep. John Duarte, by fewer than 200 votes.
The seat flip means the GOP will hold 220 seats to the Democrats’ 215 — the slimmest House majority in more than a century. And as my colleague Steve Benen has pointed out, Republicans are likely to lose an additional three members in the early months of the next Congress: Elise Stefanik of New York, who is set to be nominated as President-elect Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, and two from Florida, Matt Gaetz, who has resigned and said he does not plan to rejoin the House despite winning re-election, and Michael Waltz, Trump’s pick for national security adviser.