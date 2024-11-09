Symone Sanders Townsend: Some Dems and Harris-Biden insiders have to answer for campaign failures /

‘Who owns you?’: Epstein survivor who voted for Trump slams President 13:31

‘Targeting them based on what they look like’: Dem rebukes Trump’s immigration crackdown in cities 07:53

Our lawsuits ‘are working’: Trump pulls National Guard troops from Chicago after court rulings 07:44

NC Rep. slams Trump’s ‘total disregard’ for Charlotte city officials following immigration crackdown 06:56

MAGA Uproar: Trump approval DOWN DOUBLE-DIGITS among Republicans amid Trump-MTG feud 12:49

This moment requires fight’ Gov. Moore speaks out on redistricting battle 09:50

‘If I were running for office, I’d be happy’ to have Trump attack me: Conway sees upside in lawsuit 10:04

‘When RFK barks,’ people should know who’s talking: Schlossberg threatens RFK with investigations 10:33

‘Selling wolf tickets, burying heads in the sand’: Jeffries slams Trump’s GOP in health care fight 10:41