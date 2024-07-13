Rep. Beatty defends Biden: ‘his worst day, better than Trump’s best’ /

Trump’s enablers ‘seem to tolerate more and more’: Former Trump lawyer Ty Cobb 11:40

Jack Smith to testify publicly before Congress this week 07:53

‘Trump knows he will lose’: Virginia Dem talks plan to beat the GOP at their redistricting game 08:03

U.S. Allies ‘can’t trust us anymore’: Weekend hosts blast Trump’s recent foreign policy moves 05:00

A year of ‘broken promises’: Fact-checking Trump’s inauguration pledges 12:16

Support for Trump’s immigration policies SINKS amid ICE operations & protests in Minneapolis 12:56

‘Loyalty over competence’: Why Trump’s DOJ in is crisis as he uses it to expand his retribution plot 11:53

‘The NATO alliance is iron clad’: Inside U.S. lawmakers’ Denmark talks on Trump’s Greenland threats 09:35

‘The longest 11 days’: MN activist slams ‘chaotic, out of control’ ICE operations in Minneapolis 08:17