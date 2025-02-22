Hostages released in final exchange of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal’s first phase /

GOP will ‘battle it out in primaries’: Experts weigh in on future of the Republican party 09:11

MAGA fault lines: White House pursues ‘course corrections’ amid dismal polling & party pushback 11:09

‘Misguided from the beginning’: California Republican slams Johnson over redistricting wars 09:54

Analysts push back on GOP’s ‘double standard remedy’ as measure allows Senate to sue DOJ 05:28

‘This is un-American’: Durham official slams Trump as immigration crackdown terrifies North Carolina 07:43

We will know if the DOJ is playing games’: House Oversight Dem details next moves on Epstein files 10:02

Former Trump lawyer: ‘The Constitution is not adequate to deal with a president as evil as Trump’ 11:22

‘Sad to see the retaliation’: Rep. Khanna slams Trump for targeting MTG over Epstein files release 08:05

The threats ‘were immediate’: Dem lawmaker speaks out after being threatened for video to US troops 09:40