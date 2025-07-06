Not-so-proud to be an American? Why U.S. patriotism is plummeting. /

‘This is not a time to cut people off from healthcare’: Rep. Balint on expiration of ACA subsidies 06:15

Rep. Gregory Meeks slams President Trump’s actions in Venezuela as ‘illegal attack’ 12:25

‘Flashes of Iraq War’: Texas State Rep. James Talarico denounces Trump’s Venezuela strikes 07:48

Rubio eyes Cuba as he takes the reins on Venezuela intervention 09:24

Mamdani faces first test against Trump as Maduro is detained in New York City 03:37

Michael Fanone criticizes Democratic Party as ‘cowards’ ahead of 5-year anniversary of Jan. 6 09:38

“Rubio has gone full MAGA” Van Hollen reacts to Rubio’s refusal to notify Congress on Venezuela strikes 15:27

The role oil is playing in Trump’s Venezuela campaign 06:31

Rep. Castro criticizes the president’s ‘make-Trump-rich’ foreign policy after Venezuela attack 06:34