How white supremacists appropriated a Megan Thee Stallion song

With their tortured adoption of words like “woke” and “based,” white conservatives (men, in particular) have shown that they get a kick out of appropriating Black lingo.
That trend is in focus again thanks to a video from an event held for Donald Trump over the weekend. On Sunday, the presumptive Republican nominee for president delivered a speech at The People’s Convention, a gathering in Detroit hosted by right-wing activist group Turning Point Action and its founder, conservative agitator Charlie Kirk. Ironically, the appearance came after an event where Trump portrayed himself as a political ally to Black voters.
Kirk and his associates are known for spewing racist bile from Kirk’s podcast and their personal social media accounts. And, in fact, a viral video from The People’s Convention shows some of those associates waving a flag and handing out hats with the phrase “White Boy Summer.”
The scene had the same absurdist feel as many right-wing events these days (which, for the record, I think is deliberate). But goofy as it may seem, this is not something we should take lightly.