Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

How white supremacists appropriated a Megan Thee Stallion song

“White boy summer,” a phrase popular among white supremacists, was promoted at a far-right convention Trump attended over the weekend. Here’s the phrase’s origin.

‘Devious’: Trump slammed for ‘airbrushing Black people’ into bogus African-American church stunt June 17, 2024 / 07:26
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.