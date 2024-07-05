Missouri’s Republican attorney general wants the Supreme Court to postpone Trump’s sentencing

A new lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, is effectively begging the conservative-laden Supreme Court to shield Donald Trump from criminal accountability for his fraud conviction in New York.
Bailey’s lawsuit, filed against the state of New York on Wednesday, pleads with the Supreme Court to immediately review his claims and ultimately postpone Trump’s sentencing until after the November election. It’s the latest attempt to gaslight Americans into believing Democrats are engaging in “lawfare” against Republicans — despite the fact it’s Republicans who’ve openly plotted and promoted using the legal system to target their perceived political enemies.
The lawsuit reads like a Fox News script, rife with right-wing grievances and baseless accusations of “election interference.” Bailey absurdly claims Trump’s criminal conviction over an illegal hush money scheme he led before the 2016 election and the gag order prohibiting Trump from publicly attacking court officials, prosecutors, or family members of either amounts to a First Amendment violation and “impedes the ability of electors to fulfill their federal functions.”
In a statement, Bailey claimed “Missouri has a huge problem with New York” and falsely accused liberals of “trying to rig the 2024 election by waging a direct attack on our democratic process,” accusing New York officials of illegally interfering with Trump’s campaign.