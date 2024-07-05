Opinion

Missouri’s Republican attorney general wants the Supreme Court to postpone Trump’s sentencing

Attorney General Andrew Bailey is putting in his bid for America's most shameless Trump-backer with his attempt to shield the convicted presidential nominee from accountability.

July 4, 2024
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.