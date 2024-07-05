Trump-loving boxer Ryan Garcia expelled by boxing organization after online racist tirade

Trump-supporting boxer Ryan Garcia, who’s currently serving a suspension for steroid use, has been banned by the World Boxing Council after he reportedly made racist comments about Muslims, the Ku Klux Klan and George Floyd.

In a tirade on social media platform X, Garcia is reportedly heard saying, “I hate n—–s” and “I’m anti-Black,” before going on to say he’s the KKK. After a voice on the call says they should kill “the next George Floyd” with an AK-47, Garcia is reportedly heard saying they should “bring George Floyd back to life and kill that n—– again.” The comments also swerved into Islamophobia, with Garcia reportedly saying, “F— all you Muslims that rape little kids.”

After the comments spread widely online, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced he had expelled the fighter from the organization.