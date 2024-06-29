Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Reggie Jackson and Emmitt Smith’s race talk refuses to let America forget its past

The two Hall of Fame athletes have refused to stick to sports, using their voices to speak about the ties between athletics, race and power.

MLB incorporation of Negro League stats is ‘disgusting timing,’ sports journalist says June 2, 2024 / 06:04
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.