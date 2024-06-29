Reggie Jackson and Emmitt Smith’s race talk refuses to let America forget its past

It’s been interesting to watch NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and MLB Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson use their platforms in recent weeks to shine light on the intersection of sports and racism.
Sometimes, the public lionizes star athletes as though they’re superhuman figures who somehow transcend race or rise above the harms of racism. But Smith and Jackson are dispelling that myth.
Jackson went viral last week with remarks he made during an MLB broadcast from Alabama’s Rickwood Field, the oldest professional ballpark in the United States and the former home of the Negro Leagues’ Birmingham Black Barons. Jackson played at the stadium when he was on Birmingham’s Double-A team in 1967, and when MLB great Alex Rodriguez asked him how he felt about returning, Jackson spoke of the racism he experienced.
“Alex, when people ask me a question like that, it’s like — coming back here is not easy.” Jackson went on to say he wouldn’t wish on anybody the racism he experienced when he played in Birmingham and said he’d “never want to do it again.”
“I walked into restaurants, and they would point at me and say, ‘The n—– can’t eat here.’ I would go to a hotel and they’d say, ‘The n—– can’t stay here,’” Jackson explained. He also discussed the murderous Ku Klux Klan’s impunity in Alabama at that time.