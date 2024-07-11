Hackers join the fight to inform the public about Project 2025

It looks like hacktivists have joined the fight to shine a light on Project 2025, the far-right blueprint for reshaping the government to achieve ultraconservative goals if Donald Trump is elected president in November.
Google searches for “Project 2025” have skyrocketed in recent weeks, likely due in part to celebrities, including Taraji P. Henson at the BET Awards last month, drawing attention to the extremist plan. A group of hackers has joined the effort to pull back the curtain on Project 2025.
On Tuesday, the cybersecurity news outlet CyberScoop reported that a collective comprised of self-described “gay furry hackers” that calls itself SiegedSec gained access to Heritage Foundation data. Specifically, the collective said it gained access to a website hosting content produced by members of the Heritage Foundation, the organization that assembled Project 2025 with the help of several members of Trump’s former administration.
Per CyberScoop: