Ruben Gallego defeats Kari Lake in Arizona’s Senate race, NBC News projects

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego will become the state’s first Latino senator after defeating MAGA loyalist Kari Lake.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.