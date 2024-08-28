Opinion

Colorado man arrested after allegedly making threats against judges and election officials

Authorities say Teak Brockbank used social media accounts on Gab and Rumble to threaten civil servants and share QAnon slogans.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.