MAGA group pushes expanded religious test for judicial nominees

A Christian nationalist organization involved in plotting out Project 2025, the extremely conservative plan to gut the federal government and refill it with MAGA loyalists, is expanding its push to rig the federal judiciary.
Last year, MSNBC columnist Sarah Posner wrote about a report from liberal watchdog Right Wing Watch that focused on an organization called the American Family Association and its plan to pressure all Republican presidential candidates, senators and White House counsels to apply a “biblical worldview” test to all Supreme Court nominees — basically, to ensure each nominee would be willing to act as loyal deputies for the Christian nationalist movement.
Right Wing Watch is out with new reporting this week finding that the AFA is urging GOPers to apply that same standard to lower court nominees as well. According to the outlet: