Lawrence: Biden was asked several questions about NATO that Donald Trump couldn’t answer /

Lawrence: Trump publicly threatens Greenland to hide from questions about Epstein 11:59

Klobuchar: Instead of investigating Renee Good’s fatal shooting, Trump wants to investigate MN Dems 07:01

Epstein survivors tell federal judge to force Trump DOJ to release Epstein files 06:27

Lawrence: Trump’s letter threatening Greenland is ‘too stupid for even him’ 11:37

Democrats’ path to the majority in the House: Affordability 07:10

Democrats’ path to the majority in the House: Affordability 07:10

Ali: Trump weaponizes DOJ against MN officials as ICE causes ‘chaos’ on the streets 11:21

Lawrence: And so it has come to a Democratic governor asking Trump not to attack his state 11:30

‘No draft-dodging president will intimidate me’: Dem targeted by Trump Pentagon & DOJ speaks out 06:10